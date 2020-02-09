Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

