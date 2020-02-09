Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vereit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vereit during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER opened at $9.80 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

