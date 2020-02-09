Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 900 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE JCAP opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

