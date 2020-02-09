FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 823,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

