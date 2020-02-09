Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 22.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

