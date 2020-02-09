FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.76-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-6.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE FMC traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.14. 1,393,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

