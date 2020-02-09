FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-6.70 EPS.

FMC stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 1,393,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85. FMC has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

