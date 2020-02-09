FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.FMC also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.45-6.70 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.14. 1,393,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.18.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

