FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. 1,393,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,226. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

