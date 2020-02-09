Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 to $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.206 billion to $4.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.08 EPS.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. 2,566,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.