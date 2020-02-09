Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,225 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Floor & Decor worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,301 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,151,980 shares of company stock worth $313,561,623. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 1,159,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

