FLIP Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $739,475.00 and $288.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

