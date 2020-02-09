First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.43

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.43 and traded as high as $54.43. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 1,112 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

