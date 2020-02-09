First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,619 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $52,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,119. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

