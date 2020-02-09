First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of EPAM Systems worth $49,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

EPAM stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $143.19 and a 1 year high of $242.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

