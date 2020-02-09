First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 280,745 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 280,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

