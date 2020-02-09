First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,245,246 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 1,563.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $48,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

