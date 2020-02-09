First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $50,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 234,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.45 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

