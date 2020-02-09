First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.90 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $51,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $276.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average of $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.