First Trust Advisors LP Has $50.57 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Seagate Technology worth $50,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 8,308 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $492,996.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,834.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

