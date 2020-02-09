First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,313 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 1,925,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

