First National Trust Co Sells 5,198 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.24. 729,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.