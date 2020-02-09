First National Trust Co Sells 1,289 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after acquiring an additional 474,687 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.41. 2,670,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,456. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

