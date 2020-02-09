First National Trust Co Purchases 19,174 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 4,166,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

