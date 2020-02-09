First National Trust Co Acquires 2,319 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $439.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,016. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $441.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

