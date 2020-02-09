First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2,391.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

SHOO opened at $37.50 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

