First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 217 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 216.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 205.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 193,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

