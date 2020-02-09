First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.