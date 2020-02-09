First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

