First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

VRTX stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.94. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

