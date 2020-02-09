First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $174,000 Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $74.80 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

