First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 2,351 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

