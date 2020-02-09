First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 227 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.