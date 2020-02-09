First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,006 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

