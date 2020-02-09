First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce $102.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.69 million to $112.01 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $74.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $377.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.16 million to $404.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $426.02 million, with estimates ranging from $380.60 million to $505.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AG shares. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. 3,261,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.35. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

