First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 131,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816 shares of company stock valued at $34,559. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

