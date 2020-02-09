First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $9.35 on Friday, hitting $572.55. The stock had a trading volume of 568,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.34. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $410.35 and a one year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

