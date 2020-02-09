First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 6,093,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

