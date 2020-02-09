First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream comprises approximately 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,071.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

