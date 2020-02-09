First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 2,007 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,907 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,622 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 271,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,231,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,350. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

