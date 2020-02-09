First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.87. 4,471,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

