First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

