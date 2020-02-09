First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,922.58. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 7,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.92. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,678 shares of company stock worth $283,821. 15.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

