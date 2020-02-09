FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.08 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

