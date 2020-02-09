Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 9,484 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

