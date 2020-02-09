Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,211 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

