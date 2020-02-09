Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,074,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

