Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,779 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 547,475 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

