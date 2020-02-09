Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,812.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.