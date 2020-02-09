Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

